Thai court issuing rulings in major human trafficking case

BANGKOK — A Thai court is issuing rulings in a major human trafficking trial with more than 103 defendants, including a senior army officer, accused in a modern-day slavery trade.

The defendants were arrested in 2015 after 36 bodies were discovered in shallow graves in southern Thailand. According to investigators, smugglers held Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar for ransom in jungle camps.

The case drew more attention when its lead police investigator, Maj. Gen. Paween Pongsirin, fled to Australia and said he feared for his life after his findings implicated "influential people."

The defendants are charged with human trafficking and have pleaded not guilty.