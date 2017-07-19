The Latest: Activists: Airstrikes on Syrian villages kill 30

BEIRUT — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

7 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists say at least 30 civilians have been killed in airstrikes on two separate villages held by the Islamic State group.

The monitoring group Deir Ezzor 24 says a Russian airstrike killed 15 people, including an entire family, in the eastern Syrian village of Ayash on Wednesday. It says three homes were destroyed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a U.S.-led coalition airstrike killed another 15 people in the village of Zour Shimr, near Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS group. The Observatory also reported the strike on Ayash.

The Associated Press could not independently identify the aircraft involved.

The U.S. military is supporting local Syrian forces in a campaign to drive IS from Raqqa.

___

3 p.m.

Syrian activists say clashes have broken out between rebels and al-Qaida-linked militants in the opposition's main stronghold in northwestern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 11 people, among them 3 civilians, have been killed on both sides.

The infighting comes days after a powerful jihadist rebel faction adopted the Syrian revolutionary flag, in a symbolic break with an al-Qaida-linked faction, called the Levant Liberation Committee, which dominates the northwestern Idlib province.

Local media activist Ahmad Abazeid tweeted on Wednesday that rebels ambushed a number of checkpoints and a judicial building belonging to the al-Qaida-linked factions in Idlib.