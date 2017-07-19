The Latest: At least 15 held in Long Island MS-13 killings

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Latest on MS-13 gang arrests on Long Island (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

New York authorities say at least 15 people have been arrested in connection with murders committed by the MS-13 street gang in Long Island's suburbs.

Suffolk County's police commissioner says the defendants in custody include six juveniles who participated in deadly attacks, including the massacre of four young men in a park in Central Islip last April.

Some of those arrested are charged in a gang assassination at a Long Island deli in January.

Federal prosecutors and county police announced the charges at a joint news conference Wednesday in Central Islip.

President Donald Trump has vowed a nationwide crackdown on MS-13, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Central Islip to talk about the killings earlier this year.

12:20 p.m.

A law enforcement official says at least a dozen alleged members of the MS-13 street gang have been arrested on murder charges following a spate of bloodshed that included the massacre of four young men in a New York park last April.

Some of those arrested are charged in the January killing of a man and wounding of a woman in a Long Island deli.

The official was not authorized to release the information and therefore spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. attorney's office scheduled a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case.

The killings of the four young men found slaughtered in a park punctuated ongoing violence around Central Islip (EYE'-slihp) and neighbouring Brentwood.

Suffolk County police have investigated 11 homicides since September.

