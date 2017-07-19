The Latest: Dayton: Will appeal ruling on Legislature money

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on a Minnesota judge ruling that Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's funding is unconstitutional (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he will appeal a ruling that his veto of the Legislature's funding was unconstitutional.

The governor was hoping to pressure majority Republicans to return to St. Paul to remake a tax bill, among other issues, when he zeroed out their $130 million budget in May.

But Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann ruled Wednesday that Dayton clearly misused his line-item power.

Dayton says he'll take the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court. He says the tax bill Republicans passed jeopardizes the state's finances.

___

12:24 p.m.

A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional.

Wednesday's order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch's budget. The two sides had agreed to temporarily fund the Legislature through September as the lawsuit progressed.

The dispute stems from Dayton's line-item veto of the Legislature's $130 million in annual funding. Dayton wanted top Republicans to rework costly tax breaks and other measure but the GOP sued him instead.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says it's a welcome decision and hopes Dayton won't appeal.