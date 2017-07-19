The Latest: Homeless in Orleans, mom, kids head for Ariz.
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a homeless New Orleans woman who is beginning a new life in Arizona with help from a
6:30 p.m.
April Coleman and her four children have been living in a shelter in New Orleans after her mother could no longer house them.
Now, she's about to start a new life in Arizona.
She and her children boarded a Greyhound bus to Phoenix on Wednesday, with help from Grace at the Greenlight, a
Grace at the Greenlight has helped New Orleans reduce its homeless population, often by finding people opportunities in other cities.
___
1 p.m.
April Coleman and her four children have been living in a shelter in New Orleans after her mother could no longer house them.
Now, she's getting a chance to get out of a shelter and into a home.
She and her children board a Greyhound bus later Wednesday to Phoenix, Arizona, with help from Grace at the Greenlight, a
In an interview with The Associated Press, Coleman says she's moving in with a cousin who tells her the job opportunities there are great, unlike in New Orleans where she says she's needed up to three jobs just to make it.
Most Popular
-
-
Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program
-
Halifax regional council approves conditional funding for downtown 'road train'
-
'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade