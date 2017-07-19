The Latest: Memorial to victims of witch trials is dedicated

SALEM, Mass. — The Latest on the dedication of a memorial to the 19 people hanged during the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts 325 years ago (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A memorial in honour of the 19 people hanged during the Salem witch trials has been dedicated 325 years after five women were killed at the exact spot.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said Wednesday that the shadows from the tragic episode in U.S. history "extend across our city in ways we cannot see with our eyes."

The ceremony came 325 years to the day when Sarah Good, Elizabeth Howe, Susannah Martin, Rebecca Nurse and Sarah Wildes were hanged at a site known as Proctor's Ledge. It was the first of three mass hangings at the spot.

The semi-circular stone wall memorial is inscribed with the names of the people hanged at the site.

Salem State University history professor Emerson Baker was part of the team that confirmed the site of the hangings last year. He says a memorial is the right thing to do.

___

11:20 a.m.

