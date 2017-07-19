Trump to pick ex-diplomat, pundit for ambassador to Germany
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A former diplomat and television commentator is expected to be nominated as the United States' ambassador to Germany.
Richard Grennel is President Donald Trump's choice for the post, according to a person with knowledge of the expected nomination. That person requested anonymity to discuss a matter before it was announced.
A White House spokeswoman said Wednesday that nothing official was finalized.
Grennel was a long-serving spokesman for the United States at the United Nations during former President George W. Bush's administration. He also appears as a foreign affairs commentator on Fox News Channel.
He would be the first LGBT ambassador nominee for Trump.
The Berlin posting is a high-profile assignment as observers closely scrutinize relations between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Most Popular
-
-
Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program
-
Halifax regional council approves conditional funding for downtown 'road train'
-
'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade