Turkey changes justice, defence ministers in cabinet shuffle
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's prime minister has announced a cabinet reshuffle, replacing or swapping 11 ministers in the 26-member council of ministers.
The announcement on Wednesday comes months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regained the leadership of Turkey's ruling party following a narrow win in a referendum ushering in a series of
Binali Yildirim named legislator Abdulhamit Gul as the new justice minister and former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli as the
Yildirim made the announcement following a surprise meeting with Erdogan.
Erdogan has complained of a "fatigue" within the ruling party, speaking of a need for rejuvenation.