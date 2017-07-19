Ukraine, Georgia denounce pro-Russian separatists

MOSCOW — Ukraine's leader says Ukraine and Georgia will co-ordinate their efforts to reclaim areas captured by pro-Russian separatists.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was speaking Wednesday during his visit to Georgia, which fought a brief war with Russia in 2008. Two Georgian regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, declared independence after the war and have since enjoyed Russia's broad political and financial support.

Poroshenko and his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili visited a village that is fenced off with barbed wire from the neighbouring area, which is controlled by self-proclaimed South Ossetia.

Poroshenko called Russia "our common aggressor" and urged the international community to express its solidarity with Ukraine and Georgia, which have lost territories to Russia-backed separatists.