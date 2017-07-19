Ukrainian firefighting plane helps with Montenegro wildfires

PODGORICA, Montenegro — A plane from Ukraine has joined firefighting efforts in Montenegro after the country asked for international help to battle wildfires raging along the Adriatic coast.

Authorities say help also will arrive from Switzerland and Bulgaria. Emergency official Zoran Barbic says "the situation is much better now."

Wildfires reaching close to fishing villages and tourist resorts at Lustica peninsula have forced at least 100 people to evacuate the area. Montenegro sought NATO and EU help to fight the blaze.