UN panel doesn't rule out Congo forces in UN experts' murder

The U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Congo says available evidence in the murder of their two colleagues leaves open the possibility that members of the government's security services, a militia operating in the area, or other armed groups were responsible.

U.N. experts Michael Sharp of the United States and Zaida Catalan of Sweden went missing in March in Congo's violence-torn central Kasai region. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave. The government blamed members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia.