US housing starts rebounded in June
WASHINGTON — Homebuilders ramped up construction in June to the fastest pace in four months, led by surges in the Northeast and Midwest.
Housing starts climbed 8.3
The June housing figures point to healthy demand that new construction alone has been unable to satisfy. Fewer existing homes are being listed for sale, while purchase prices for newly built homes have surged at pace more than six times wage growth. As a result, more Americans are rushing to purchase homes but are struggling to do so because of a lack of supplies and higher costs.
So far this year, builders have turned their attention toward single-family houses and away from rental apartments. Starts of single-family houses have risen 7.9
Housing starts jumped a stunning 83.7
Building permits, an indicator of future construction, were up 7.4
Construction firms are confident that demand will continue, but they have also begun to temper their expectations.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index fell to 64 in July, the lowest level since November. Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as good rather than poor.
The median price of a new home sold in May rose 16.8