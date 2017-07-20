10-year-old boy trips over 1.2M-year-old fossil in desert
A
A
Share via Email
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A boy's misstep on a family hike in New Mexico has given the world a prehistoric wonder.
Ten-year-old Jude Sparks was on a desert hike in Las Cruces in November when he tripped over what turned out to be the fossilized tusk of a 1.2 million-year-old elephant-like creature, called a stegomastodon.
The family contacted New Mexico State University professor Peter Houde, and he and a team from the university spent a week digging up the skull in May after getting permission from the landowner.
Houde estimates the entire skull weighs about a ton.
He expects the university to put the skull on exhibit after it's studied and reconstructed, which could take years.
Most Popular
-
Young child in Nova Scotia airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being struck by combine
-
Drove to Canada, rocked out to Metallica, but can't find the car
-
Trudeau pushed for details on government vetting of Payette for viceregal role
-
Wetland loss a cause of algal blooms in Great Lakes, study finds