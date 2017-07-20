8 killed in gun battle in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have killed the suspected leader of a drug gang and seven others in southern Mexico City.

Mexico's Navy says its sailors were supporting federal authorities investigating a gang of street-level drug dealers when they came under fire.

In a statement Thursday, the Navy said the gang operated in the Tlahuac and Iztapalapa districts on the city's south and east sides, where it dealt drugs, as well as carrying out kidnappings, extortion and murder.

The Navy only identified the leader as Felipe de Jesus "N'' and did not name the gang. But local media call him "El Ojos" and said he led "Tlahuac cartel."