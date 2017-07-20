Angola's president returns from Spain amid health concerns

JOHANNESBURG — Angolan media say President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has returned to the country from Spain, where he has received medical treatment this year.

The state-run news agency Agencia Angola Press reported Thursday that dos Santos and his wife, Ana Paula dos Santos, arrived at a military base in Luanda, the capital.

The 74-year-old Dos Santos had travelled to Barcelona on July 3 following an earlier trip to Spain amid reports of health problems. The government did not comment on the purpose of the president's latest trip.