Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 3.96 per cent
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week after two straight weeks of increases. The benchmark 30-year rate slipped back below the significant 4
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to an average 3.96
The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, eased to 3.23
Mortgage rates still remain historically low even though the Federal Reserve has begun to ratchet up short-term interest rates.
To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1
The average fee for a 30-year mortgage rose to 0.6 point from 0.5 point last week. The fee on 15-year loans was unchanged at 0.5 point.
Rates on adjustable five-year loans dipped to 3.21