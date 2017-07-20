Azerbaijan sentences Russian blogger to 3 years in prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan — A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced a Russian blogger to three years in prison for illegally crossing the border after he made a trip to a separatist-controlled region of the country.

Alexander Lapshin was detained by police in Belarus last year and extradited to Azerbaijan where he was slapped with charges from his trip to Nagorno-Karabakh via Armenia several years ago.

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan. Since a separatist war ended in 1994, it has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians but that Azerbaijan claims include Armenian troops.