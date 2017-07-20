Burundi's president goes abroad for 1st time since coup plot
BUJUMBURA, Burundi — Burundi's president is
President Pierre Nkurunziza is visiting
In May 2015, Nkurunziza's allies in the armed forces put down a coup attempt mounted while the president was attending a summit in Tanzania.
The attempt followed weeks of street protests against Nkurunziza's ultimately successful attempt to win a disputed third term.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the violence since April 2015, according to the United Nations, and rights groups accuse Burundi's security forces of carrying out serious rights abuses, including killings and disappearances.
Burundi's government often dismisses the allegations, saying they are based on false information supplied by the regime's opponents.
The government has rejected the proposed deployment of African Union peacekeepers in Burundi, saying they will be treated as an invading force.
