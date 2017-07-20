Couple pleads guilty to enslaving children from South Korea
NEW YORK — A New York City couple has pleaded guilty to enslaving two children from South Korea who were in their care.
Fifty-four-year-old Jeong Taek Lee and his wife, 50-year-old Sook Yeon Park, both pleaded guilty to two counts of
Prosecutors say parents of the two children, a brother and sister, sent the siblings to live with the couple in 2010. Authorities say the couple forced the children to work at a grocery store, nail salon and restaurant while collecting their wages over a six-year period.
Prosecutors say Park physically abused the children as well.
The children have been reunited with their parents in South Korea.
