CPJ: Police should protect Kremlin-critical journalist
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Committee to Protect Journalists is calling on Russian police to ensure the safety of reporter Yulia Latynina after a foul-smelling gas was sprayed into her residence on the edge of Moscow.
Latynina is well-known as a Kremlin critic, writing for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and hosting a show on Echo Moskvy radio.
In a column posted on Novaya Gazeta's
Latynina wrote Thursday that she would not "participate in the comedy" of filing a police complaint.
But a CPJ statement urged police to "ensure that she can live and work in safety."
Most Popular
-
Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found
-
Developers asked to pay 25 per cent more to build in Vancouver
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended