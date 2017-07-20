Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — Authorities say two people have died and 55 are injured by a massive explosion at a food shop in the eastern resort city of Hangzhou.
Security camera footage showed the blast that struck during the breakfast rush at 8:40 a.m. Friday flinging dust and debris across a major road traversed by cars, buses, bicycles and scooters.
Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed charred shop fronts facing the street in the residential area. Most such small establishments use bottled gas to fuel their cookers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended
-
Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found
-
Developers asked to pay 25 per cent more to build in Vancouver