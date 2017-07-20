Family of Levinson, missing in Iran, meets with US officials
WASHINGTON — The family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson has met with State Department officials about efforts to locate him more than a decade after he disappeared in Iran.
That's according to a U.S. official who says the meeting took place in Washington on Thursday. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the information publicly and requested anonymity.
It's unclear exactly what the relatives discussed with the State Department. The official says many U.S. government officials believe Levinson is no longer alive.
The State Department isn't confirming the meeting but says the U.S. is "unwavering" in its commitment to find Levinson and bring him home. The State Department says it seeks Iran's
Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007. For years, U.S. officials didn't acknowledge his FBI affiliation.
