German customs seize 3.8 tons of cocaine from South America

BERLIN — German customs authorities say they've seized over 3.8 tons of cocaine that arrived in Hamburg in shipping containers from South America in three operations earlier this year.

Customs authorities said Thursday that the seizures were made between March and May.

They included Germany's two biggest-ever single seizures of cocaine: 1.5 tons in March and 1.6 tons in April, both hauls found in containers from Paraguay and hidden in charcoal shipments. The third, 788-kilo (1,737-pound) haul was found in May in a shipment of animal feed from Uruguay.