Girl says her mom asked for forgiveness before stabbing her

ATLANTA — A 9-year-old girl who was the lone survivor when her siblings and father were stabbed to death said she saw her mother stab the others and that her mother asked for forgiveness before stabbing her.

A report from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services includes a caseworker's notes from an interview with Diana Romero. It also includes notes from an interview with 33-year-old Isabel Martinez, who faces charges including murder in the July 6 deaths of her husband and four of her children.

The girl told the caseworker everyone was asleep when her mother began stabbing the children. She said her father, Martin Romero, tried to get help, but Martinez stabbed him as he walked toward the door.