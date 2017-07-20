News / World

Girl says her mom asked for forgiveness before stabbing her

Family members mourn in front of the caskets of Martin Romero, 33, and four of his children, who were stabbed to death in Georgia last week, before the funeral mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, Ga., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Police have said Romero's wife Isabel Martinez is accused of killing them on June 6 and seriously injuring another child at her home in Loganville, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Family members mourn in front of the caskets of Martin Romero, 33, and four of his children, who were stabbed to death in Georgia last week, before the funeral mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, Ga., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Police have said Romero's wife Isabel Martinez is accused of killing them on June 6 and seriously injuring another child at her home in Loganville, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA — A 9-year-old girl who was the lone survivor when her siblings and father were stabbed to death said she saw her mother stab the others and that her mother asked for forgiveness before stabbing her.

A report from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services includes a caseworker's notes from an interview with Diana Romero. It also includes notes from an interview with 33-year-old Isabel Martinez, who faces charges including murder in the July 6 deaths of her husband and four of her children.

The girl told the caseworker everyone was asleep when her mother began stabbing the children. She said her father, Martin Romero, tried to get help, but Martinez stabbed him as he walked toward the door.

Martinez told the caseworker she is innocent.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular