Homeland security secretary says ports a terrorism priority

LONG BEACH, Calif. — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says security at the nation's ports is a top priority to preventing terrorism.

Kelly boarded a Coast Guard cutter in Long Beach on Thursday and watched a new unit conduct a demonstration responding to a mock radiological threat.

Members of the Coast Guard descended from helicopters with their rifles drawn and stormed the vessel as part of the exercise. Kelly watched from a deck above as they charged stairwells to search the ship.