IS galvanized in Asia by Philippine city siege, report says
A
A
Share via Email
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A top terrorism researcher says the attack by Islamic State group-affiliated militants on a Philippine city has galvanized its Southeast Asian supporters and spells trouble for the region.
The new report by Sidney Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, was released Friday as the occupation of Marawi nears two months despite a sustained military counterattack.
Jones said there now may be a higher risk of attacks on other Philippine cities, and that
She said militants in Indonesia and Malaysia could redouble efforts to attack police and may also target foreigners.
She said photos posted by militants on social media during the initial assault "strengthened the desire of ISIS supporters in the region to join the battle."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended
-
Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found
-
Developers asked to pay 25 per cent more to build in Vancouver