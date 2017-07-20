IS galvanized in Asia by Philippine city siege, report says

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A top terrorism researcher says the attack by Islamic State group-affiliated militants on a Philippine city has galvanized its Southeast Asian supporters and spells trouble for the region.

The new report by Sidney Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, was released Friday as the occupation of Marawi nears two months despite a sustained military counterattack.

Jones said there now may be a higher risk of attacks on other Philippine cities, and that co-operation between militants across regional borders could expand.

She said militants in Indonesia and Malaysia could redouble efforts to attack police and may also target foreigners.