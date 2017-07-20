Lawyer: Russian programmer sought by US is political victim

MADRID — The lawyer defending a Russian computer programmer arrested in Spain says that flaws in the extradition request by the United States signal a political motivation behind the prosecution.

Attorney Juan Manuel Arroyo said accusations that 31 year-old Stanislav Lisov used a Trojan virus to steal online financial information are an excuse to have him extradited from Spain, where he was detained in January.

Lisov is wanted in the U.S. for crimes related to the 'NeverQuest' malicious software, which syphoned 855,000 U.S. dollars (743,000 euros) from bank clients in the country.

During a hearing held Thursday at the National Court in Madrid, Arroyo argued that Lisov's direct responsibility has not been established.