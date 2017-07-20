Maryland plans lawsuit against EPA under Clean Air Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has announced plans to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to take required action under the Clean Air Act.

Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles notified the agency of the state's plans in a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Thursday.

Grumbles says Maryland petitioned the EPA for a finding that 36 power plant units in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are emitting air pollution affecting the state's air quality. He says the EPA has not taken action on the state's petition as required.