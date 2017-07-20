New Jersey fisherman tries to save 2nd man, but both drown

VINELAND, N.J. — Authorities say two men who were fishing in New Jersey have died after one got into trouble while swimming and the other tried to save him.

Vineland police Lt. Steven Triantos told the Daily Journal (http://vineland.dj/2uf4MA2) that the men drowned in Crystal Lake on Wednesday night.

He says no foul play was suspected.

Police were called to the lake Wednesday evening after a fisherman in a boat spotted what he thought were two people at the bottom of the water.