NY transit officials chew on possible ban on subway snacks
New York transit officials are chewing on the notion of a subway snacking ban — and that's heating up the political rhetoric.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is weighing food restrictions, or even a ban, after a trash fire on the tracks crippled subway service on Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday a food ban wouldn't be fair.
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota (LOH'-tuh) told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2tKfStq ) that the mayor's comments are "incendiary."
The two men have a history as political opponents. Lhota, a Republican, ran for mayor but Democrat de Blasio won in 2013.
