Parents sentenced in boy's fatal shooting of sister
TOLEDO, Ohio — A judge has sentenced the parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother to probation and community service.
Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson and 23-year-old Kayla Johnson, both of Toledo, were sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
Turhan Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a
Kayla Johnson pleaded no contest to a
Authorities say the boy inadvertently fired the gun, striking his sister.
Nicole Khoury, an attorney for Turhan Johnson, calls the case "tragic" and says she believes the appropriate penalty was handed down.