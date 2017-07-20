Portugal admits to outdated security in army weapon theft

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's defence minister says the army national armoury where hand grenades, ammunition and other weapons were stolen last month was vulnerable due to its "obsolete" electronic surveillance system.

Defence Minister Jose Azeredo Lopes says ordnance still stored there will be moved to arsenals kept by the Navy and the Air Force, which meet NATO standards.

Azeredo Lopes says senior military officials warned the government last September that army installations were in a state of disrepair but intelligence services classified security risks as low. He told public broadcaster RTP on Wednesday night that military spending priorities were poorly defined. He refused to any link between the June 28 break-in and cuts in defence spending.