Qatar foreign minister in China after visit by UAE official
BEIJING — Qatar's foreign minister is visiting Beijing a day after his Chinese counterpart told a top official from the United Arab Emirates that China hoped the rift between the Gulf countries could be repaired.
China's foreign ministry says Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China supported calls to fight terrorism, maintain stability in the Gulf and shore up unity among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and cut air, sea and land routes with it over a month ago, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Qatar denies the allegations.
There were no immediate reports of talks between the two Gulf officials.
