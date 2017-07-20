Republicans target arbitration rule for consumers

WASHINGTON — Republicans are targeting a rule that would let consumers band together to sue their banks or credit card companies rather than use a mediator to resolve a dispute.

A consumer protection agency finalized the rule last week. The agency said people who otherwise have to go it alone should be able to join others to pursue a remedy to their complaint.

Republicans said on Thursday that arbitration is more effective in resolving disputes and that use of class-action lawsuits would enrich trial lawyers but not the average consumer.