Romanian court rules Turkish woman can be freed from custody
BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian court has ruled that a Turkish woman wanted in Turkey because of alleged links to Kurdish militants can be released from custody pending her extradition hearing.
Nalan Oral, who has political refugee status in Belgium, was detained by Romanian border guards on July 8 after her name appeared on an Interpol list.
Her lawyer, Alin Speriusi-Vlad, told The Associated Press that Oral's name has now been removed the list.
A court in the western city of Timisoara ruled Thursday that Oral, a Brussels-based activist with the Socialist Women's Union, could be released. Prosecutors appealed the ruling. The Supreme Court in Bucharest will rule on the case next week.
Turkey's Ambassador to Romania, Osman Koray Ertas, said Oral is wanted on alleged links to "a left-wing terrorist group."
