Saudi king orders arrest of prince for video showing abuse

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's state TV says King Salman has ordered the arrest and interrogation of a prince after a video emerged online purporting to show him abusing someone.

The arrest was made Wednesday morning, a day after a video was published on YouTube showing what appears to be a rifle pointed toward a man who is bleeding from the head and pleading. It also shows 18 bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky displayed on a table and a wad of cash. The sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia is forbidden.