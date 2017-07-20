Seoul calls for Pyongyang to respond to overture for talks
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea has urged North Korea to accept its offers for talks as Pyongyang continues to ignore Seoul's proposal for a military meeting to ease animosities along their tense border.
North Korea has yet to officially respond to South Korea's proposal to hold the military meeting and a separate meeting next month to resume the temporary reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Some experts believe the North is taking its time mulling its options and could potentially make a counter-proposal seeking more concessions from the South in exchange for opening dialogue.