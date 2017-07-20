Several hundred evacuate flooding in western Wisconsin city

MINNEAPOLIS — Several hundred people evacuated their homes early Thursday in the small western Wisconsin community of Arcadia where heavy rain sent a creek over its banks.

The waterlogged city is part of more widespread flooding in Wisconsin and Minnesota that has closed roads and triggered mudslides. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Winona and Houston counties in Minnesota and parts of Crawford, Vernon, Richland and Juneau counties in Wisconsin. Forecasters say up to 7 inches (18 centimetres ) of rain fell overnight.

In the Trempealeau County city of Arcadia, several hundred voluntarily evacuated flooded neighbourhoods and the downtown area beginning about 2:30 a.m., Mayor Robert Reichwein told The Associated Press. The evacuation included the overnight shift at Ashley Furniture, a major manufacturer in Arcadia, a city of 2,900 about 45 miles (73 kilometres ) north of La Crosse.

Reichwein said Turton Creek overflowed its banks, also flooding the main thoroughfare, Highway 95, in Arcadia. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia for evacuees.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, a mudslide has closed part of Highway 95 near Fountain City. Numerous roads in Vernon and Buffalo counties were also affected by flooding.