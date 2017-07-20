Some 250 residents join US-trained security force for Raqqa

AIN ISSA, Syria — Some 250 residents of Syria's Raqqa province are the latest batch to graduate from a brief U.S. training course. They are part of an internal security force to hold and secure areas as they are captured from Islamic State militants.

The graduation ceremony Thursday in the desert town of Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, was attended by a few American trainers who oversee the force and its preparation. Members will man checkpoints, identify IS sleeper cells and detect explosives.

U.S. officials have said the force is expected to reach approximately 3,500 members.