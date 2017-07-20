Suspect faces arraignment in kidnapping of China scholar

URBANA, Ill. — An arraignment is scheduled for a 28-year-old man charged in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China.

Brendt Christensen is expected to enter a plea Thursday in U.S. District Court near the school's campus in Urbana.

A grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Christensen with kidnapping.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, 140 miles (225 kilometres ) southwest of Chicago. He was arrested June 30 and is a recent graduate student in physics at the university.

Investigators say Zhang was abducted after she left campus to sign an apartment lease. They allege Christensen lured her into his car.