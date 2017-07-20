News / World

Suspect faces arraignment in kidnapping of China scholar

This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping. Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP)

URBANA, Ill. — An arraignment is scheduled for a 28-year-old man charged in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China.

Brendt Christensen is expected to enter a plea Thursday in U.S. District Court near the school's campus in Urbana.

A grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Christensen with kidnapping.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, 140 miles (225 kilometres ) southwest of Chicago. He was arrested June 30 and is a recent graduate student in physics at the university.

Investigators say Zhang was abducted after she left campus to sign an apartment lease. They allege Christensen lured her into his car.

Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although they haven't found her body.

