Suspect faces arraignment in kidnapping of China scholar
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
URBANA, Ill. — An arraignment is scheduled for a 28-year-old man charged in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China.
Brendt Christensen is expected to enter a plea Thursday in U.S. District Court near the school's campus in Urbana.
A grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Christensen with kidnapping.
Christensen is accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, 140 miles (225
Investigators say Zhang was abducted after she left campus to sign an apartment lease. They allege Christensen lured her into his car.
Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although they haven't found her body.
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
-
A 'potentially fatal' tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta
-
Wetland loss a cause of algal blooms in Great Lakes, study finds
-
Young child in Nova Scotia airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being struck by combine