Texas woman arrested in tri-state 'virtual kidnapping' plot
HOUSTON — Federal authorities say they've arrested a Houston woman who collected ransoms from people who believed their children were kidnapped and that the money had to be paid to get them released.
Thirty-four-year-old Yanette Rodriguez Acosta was taken into custody Thursday after being indicted two days earlier on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud. It's not clear if she has a lawyer.
Authorities say she conspired with others in Mexico in a "virtual kidnapping" scheme in which they called people in California, Idaho and Texas. They say two victims from 2015 were told their daughters were kidnapped because they witnessed a crime and that the daughters' fingers would be cut off if the parents didn't follow demands.
Those parents made money drops in Houston
There were no actual kidnappings, and it's not clear how victims were targeted.
