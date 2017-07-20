The Latest: American student detained in China doing OK

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on an American student detained in China after a dispute over with a taxi driver (all times local to Montana):

11:15 a.m.

A spokeswoman for a U.S. lawmaker says an American college student arrested after an altercation with a taxi driver in China has reported no physical or mental health concerns related to his detention.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Marnee Banks, said the U.S. Embassy in Beijing provided details Thursday on the status of Guthrie Mclean after the University of Montana student was visited by a consular official.

Mclean was arrested in the city of Zhengzhou Sunday and accused of intentionally injuring the taxi driver, according to family friend Tom Mitchell.

Mitchell says Mclean was trying to protect his mother after the driver attempted to rough her up following a fare dispute.

The Zhengzhou municipal security bureau said it does not discuss individual cases. A U.S. State Department official declined comment citing privacy considerations.

__

4:55 a.m.

Police in central China have arrested an American college student on charges of intentional injury following an altercation with a taxi driver.

A family friend of Guthrie McLean said Thursday that the University of Montana student was formally arrested in the city of Zhengzhou earlier this week.

Tom Mitchell, the family friend who is also Beijing bureau chief for the Financial Times, said McLean was trying to protect his mother from a local taxi driver in a dispute that took place on June 10.

Mitchell said he's not aware if any U.S. official has visited McLean in detention.