The Latest: Arizona's other senator says McCain's optimistic
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Sen. John McCain being diagnosed with a brain
7:45 a.m.
The junior senator from Arizona says Sen. John McCain told him about his brain
Sen. Jeff Flake says his colleague is "optimistic, obviously. He's John McCain. That's what we'd expect."
The
Speaking Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Flake said it is not yet clear when McCain might be able to return to the Senate.
Flake calls him an "elder statesman" and "a steady force, one who stands for the institution and bipartisanship," adding that he cannot "overstate what an impact he has in the Senate."
___
3:50 a.m.
Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain
The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. That's where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.
According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 12,000 people a year are diagnosed with glioblastoma. (GLEE'-oh-blas-TOH'-muh). The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4
The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay action on health care legislation.
Most Popular
-
Young child in Nova Scotia airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being struck by combine
-
Drove to Canada, rocked out to Metallica, but can't find the car
-
Trudeau pushed for details on government vetting of Payette for viceregal role
-
Wetland loss a cause of algal blooms in Great Lakes, study finds