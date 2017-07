The Latest: Israel military says Palestinian attacker killed

JERUSALEM — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Israeli military says it has shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who tried to stab soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint.

The military says the attacker, a 26-year-old, attempted the stabbing near the West Bank city of Hebron on Thursday.

In the past two years, Palestinians have killed 45 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. During that period, Israeli forces have killed more than 255 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers while others were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders to commit attacks. Palestinians say the attacks stem from anger over decades of Israeli occupation of territories they claim for their future state.

___

9:45 a.m.

Israel's public security minister says metal detectors are essential to maintain security at a contested Jerusalem shrine despite rising tensions and a Muslim call for mass protests in the city.

Gilad Erdan tells Israel's Army Radio on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will rule on the issue later in the day when he returns from a working visit to Europe. But Erdan insisted the new Israeli measures did not change the status of the site and were necessary to carry out proper security checks.