The Latest: Lawmakers send handheld driving ban to LePage

2:40 p.m.

Lawmakers are spending a long day dealing with Republican Gov. Paul LePage's vetoes and other bills.

The Legislature sent LePage a bill that would ban the use of handheld devices while driving.

Votes on a highly anticipated solar bill and a $200 bond package are also expected. The bond package includes a $105 million transportation package and $55 for research and development.

LePage has voiced support for a $40 million package aimed at student debt cancellation and refinancing.

The Legislature enacted Democratic Sen. Shenna Bellows's bill to restore services the LePage administration cut last year for individuals with bipolar disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder. The change didn't impacted clients at risk of certain circumstances like homelessness or those diagnosed with schizophrenia or schizophrenic affective disorder.

Lawmakers are expected to return Aug. 2.

12:07 a.m.

Lawmakers are set to return to Augusta with vetoes on the agenda.

The Legislature plans to use Thursday as one of their two last days of the session.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has recently vetoed bills he claims creates hidden subsidies for the rich in electricity bills.

Such legislation includes a bill to modernize the state's renewable portfolio standard and another to change solar policy.

LePage also vetoed a bill that he claimed would give welfare recipients a $400 bonus for maintaining a job for four months.