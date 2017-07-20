The Latest: Senate spending plan rejects Trump cuts

WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional budget talks (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A Senate panel led by Republicans has rejected President Donald Trump's proposals to slash foreign aid and domestic spending.

The Appropriations Committee approved its own spending plan on a party-line vote Thursday.

Funding for education, housing, transportation, homeland security and energy would all receive increases over the current year. An additional $3 billion would come from a trust fund that's supposed to be dedicated to crime victims.

Trump had proposed a 32 per cent cut in foreign aid. The committee would provide roughly $11 billion more than the administration wanted, for a total of $51.2 billion.

The Senate panel's action is in sharp contrast to the House, where Republicans are pushing budget and spending plans that would increase the Pentagon's budget by about $70 billion and cut most domestic agencies,

3:40 a.m.

A Republican budget blueprint that would begin to clear a path for a GOP effort to overhaul the tax code this fall is headed to an uncertain fate after winning a key committee vote.

The Budget Committee plan faces opposition from both hard-core conservatives and more moderate Republicans even as it advanced through the GOP-controlled panel on a 22-14 party-line vote late Wednesday. It remains short of the votes required to pass through the House and advance to the Senate, where further complications await.