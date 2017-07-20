Thieves attack woman on way to church, steal her car

DELAND, Fla. — Police say a woman on her way to daily mass at a Catholic church in Florida was pushed to the ground by two men who took her keys and left in her car.

Chris Graham, a spokesman for the city of DeLand, tells local news outlets that police spotted the woman's car "driving pretty erratically" across yards and back onto the road before it crashed Thursday. The two men bailed from the car and started running.

Police officers caught up with them and arrested 20-year-old Darius Matthews and 21-year-old David Leo Perkins III. They were in the process of being booked in to jail and the charges they face weren't immediately available. It was also not known whether they have lawyers.