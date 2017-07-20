Trump comments about Sessions show penchant for humiliation
WASHINGTON — The art of humiliation appears to be a key operating principle for President Donald Trump.
Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.
Sessions has a lot of company in the administration to compare notes with. Everyone from former FBI director James Comey to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) to chief strategist Steve Bannon has been publicly shamed by the boss.
