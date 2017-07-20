Trump focuses on Afghanistan during Pentagon visit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is focusing on the fight against the Islamic State group in Afghanistan as he visits the Pentagon.

The president didn't address an anticipated spike in troop levels in Afghanistan Thursday, telling reporters, "we'll see. And we're doing very well against ISIS. ISIS is falling fast, very fast."

The Trump administration hopes to address weaknesses in Afghan forces with a new strategy and the infusion of several thousand American forces. There are now about 8,400 there.

The additional U.S. troops are expected to bolster the Afghan forces in critical areas so they can eventually take greater control over the security of their own nation.