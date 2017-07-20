News / World

Turkey arrests man with 'hero' T-shirt during coup trial

Backdropped by a painting depicting Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs the National Security Council meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, July 17, 2017. Erdogan says the country's top security advisory body will discuss on Monday whether to further extend a state of emergency that was declared after last year's failed coup. Erdogan also said he would approve "without any hesitation" any legislation that would be passed in parliament to reinstate the death penalty. (Presidency Press Service Pool Photo via AP)

ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says a man has been arrested on suspicion of terror propaganda for wearing a T-shirt with the word "hero" on it while attending a relative's court hearing linked to last year's failed coup.

Anadolu news agency said Thursday that the man was detained Monday in Ankara. His arrest comes days after an ex-soldier on trial for allegedly trying to capture or kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the coup attempt appeared in court wearing a similar T-shirt. Several others have also been detained for their choice of clothing.

Turkey says the coup was orchestrated by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies the allegations.

Erdogan has said he wants hundreds of people on trial over alleged links to Gulen to wear a common outfit.

